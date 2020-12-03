Canada Post Begins Christmas Countdown – Holiday Parcel Volumes Ramp Up

Ottawa – In the final days before the calendar turned to December, Canada Post delivered almost 3 million parcels across the country. That includes approximately 2.1 million parcels delivered on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a weekend with approximately 800 thousand parcel deliveries. As Canada’s parcel delivery leader, we’ve fully implemented plans to scale up and stay safe while responding to the expected heavy holiday parcel volumes.

Canada Post is processing mail and parcels around the clock to respond to the increase in demand, which began to pick up weeks ago as Canadians started their holiday shopping early. With more Canadians expected to shop online this year, Canada Post asked Canadians to start early to help ensure the anticipated demand didn’t overwhelm capacity or undermine important safety measures. While parcel processing and delivery is expected to continue at a high pace throughout December, customers may experience some delays.

Consumer Tips

· Read the shipping information provided by retailers for timelines and options that best suit your needs. Also, look to see if some of the local businesses you usually frequent have started selling items online.

· Track your items online to follow their progress through our network.

· When you pick up your item at a post office, please ensure you bring a mask or face covering as they are mandatory at all Canada Post facilities for all customers, employees and visitors.

· If you are sending packages to loved ones you aren’t able to visit this year, check Canada Post’s recommended shipping deadlines.

Background – 2020 Holiday Peak Season Plan

Canada Post will continue to put the safety of our employees and the people we serve first as we respond to the significant holiday parcel demand.

· They’ve added more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, increased our fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles and added key equipment.

· They’re delivering on weekends in many communities, we added more parcel pickup locations and hours at many post offices have been extended.

· Canada Post is also working with major customers to manage demand, improve the flow of parcels within our network and encourage Canadians to shop early.

· They’ve implemented physical distancing in all aspects of our operations and face coverings are mandatory in all Canada Post facilities.