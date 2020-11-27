chillTV’s Chill N Chat!: “Marika Siewert” Season 2, Episode 8 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chill N Chat!: “Marika Siewert” Season 2, Episode 8.

Marika Siewert is BACK at Chill N Chat this Week! You’ll remember Marika as a guest in the most watched episode from Season 1 of Chill N Chat…in addition to updating us on the goings on with her and her wonderfully talented family in the world of entertainment, Trish N Jenny get into some social issues with Marika.

Also featured this week are Utterly Uncorked and Treasure Trails!

