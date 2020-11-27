chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 26, 2020 – Barry Neufeld/Wlllow Reichelt (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 26, 2020 Barry Neufeld/Wlllow Reichelt.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
- School Trustee Barry Neufeld drops the R word in describing Chilliwack Progress reporters.
- New Chilliwack MLA’s Kelli Paddon & Dan Coulter are sworn in as MLA’s.
- Cultus Lake Trees are cut down in a controlled cull to secure parking safety.
AND
After almost winning it all last year, the Fraser Valley Bandits resign their coach and GM.
chillTV Interview: Willow Reichelt, Chair Chilliwack School Board, addressing recent controversial comments by other board members.
Councillor’s Corner – Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh Chilliwack City Councillor.
NOW HEAR THIS! – Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing (Chilliwack Hearing) with this month’s hearing facts that ‘must be heard’!
