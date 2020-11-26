Abbotsford Woman in Disbelief from $50K Scratch & Win Ticket

Burnaby (BCLC) – Leona Dunning was in disbelief upon scratching her Pool Party Scratch & Win ticket and finding out she was $50,000 richer.

The Abbotsford resident purchased the winning ticket from 7-Eleven on McCallum Road and was at home with her daughter when she decided to scratch her ticket.

“The first thought that crossed my mind was that I did not believe it,” said Dunning. “I needed my daughter to go out and confirm it.”

Dunning plans to use majority of her win to help out her family, including her three children.