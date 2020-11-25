Five OD Deaths A Day In BC – October Coroner Numbers

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The BC Coroners Service has published updated reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths to October 31, 2020, with 162 illicit drug toxicity deaths reported in October.

The latest data equate to five people per day losing their lives to illicit drug overdoses.

Abbotsford on pace to break their OD death number record from 2017. Chilliwack to do the same from their previous record in 2018.

“This is the fifth month this year with more than 160 suspected illicit drug deaths reported to the BC Coroners Service and more than double the number of people who died as a result of a toxic drug supply in October 2019,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.