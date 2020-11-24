PJHL, Pilots, Expansion Jets Suspend Season

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn November 24, 2020

Chilliwack/Abbotsford – In a tersely worded Tweet, The Abbotsford Pilots and the PJHL have suspended operations due to the recent COVID restrictions in BC.

This also affects the expansion Chilliwack Jets.

