PJHL, Pilots, Expansion Jets Suspend Season TOPICS:Abbotsford PilotsChilliwack JetsPJHL Pacific Junior Hockey League Posted By: Don Lehn November 24, 2020 Chilliwack/Abbotsford – In a tersely worded Tweet, The Abbotsford Pilots and the PJHL have suspended operations due to the recent COVID restrictions in BC. This also affects the expansion Chilliwack Jets. Due to the recent provincial health order all PJHL game have been postponed. The league is working hard with BC Hockey and the Provincial Health Officer to manage through this tough period. We hope to bring you more Pilots hockey when it is safe to do so. #GoPilots @ThePJHL pic.twitter.com/0hDXozRIQs— Abbotsford Pilots (@AbbyPilots) November 8, 2020
