Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Kicks off the Holiday Season, Virtually

Surrey – Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings, took place virtually this Saturday, November 21. The event was streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live to residents throughout Surrey and the Lower Mainland and garnered thousands of views.

Hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus, the virtual event featured local performers Warren Dean Flandez Bukola, Quinn Pickering, the Royal Academy of Bhangra, Illest Illusionz and Andrew Allen. Five $100 gift cards were given away during the livestream while viewers experienced holiday comedy, baking with Mrs. Claus and monologues from the North Pole. The livestream ended with a finale of Mayor and Council virtually lighting Surrey’s 60-ft Christmas tree.

“Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has been a holiday tradition for residents and visitors to Surrey for the past decade,” says Mayor Doug McCallum, “We are proud to continue to spread joy to thousands of viewers through virtual performances, Christmas comedy, and a virtual tree lighting ceremony as Surrey officially kicks off the holiday season.”

The holiday season will continue to be celebrated through holiday giveaways on Facebook and Instagram, asking residents to share photos of lights in Surrey, their holiday traditions, and enter a 12 Days of Giveaways contest. The contests offer a variety of prizes, including gift cards to Central City Shopping Centre, Tim Hortons, Guildford Town Centre, plus gift baskets and product packs from Virtual Holiday Market vendors. The virtual market features over 40 local businesses and can be found on the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival website.

“Coast Capital is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival in the city that we call our home” said Maureen Young, Coast Capital’s Director of Community Leadership. “With the ongoing need to keep our families safe and physically distant, Coast Capital is thrilled to partner with the city on this virtual event that brings together our vibrant community to celebrate the holiday season. In addition to investing 10 per cent of our bottom line in programs that help young people achieve financial well-being, we are always pleased to celebrate the spirit of the season and keep family traditions thriving at this wonderful time of year.”

Surrey’s 60-ft Christmas tree and light tunnel will be available for viewing on Surrey Civic Plaza until January 3, 2021. Additional lights have been erected throughout the City in conjunction with the City’s new Light Where You Live campaign.

For more information visit www.surrey.ca/treelighting, facebook.com/SurreyTreeLightingFestival and instagram.com/surreybcevents.