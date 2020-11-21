BC SCPA – Four Dogs Become Sick After Eating Poisoned Food Along Chilliwack Trails

Chilliwack – The BC SPCA is warning dog owners to keep an eye out for suspicious-looking substances while walking their dogs in local Chilliwack parks. The animal protection society has received four reports of dogs becoming ill after ingesting unknown toxic substances.

“The locations we’ve received reports from include Rotary Trail, Peach Park/Peach Road, Vedder Park/Petawawa Road and Anglers Boulevard – all in the River’s Edge area,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Some individuals have reported seeing dog food with an unknown powdered substance but we have not been able to confirm this.” Drever says the affected dogs have experienced excessive vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy.

There was one social media post saying one dog had died, but that has not been confirmed.

“If you are walking your dog in these areas, please keep them on a leash and be vigilant about any suspicious substances that may put your pet at risk,” says Drever. “If your pet becomes ill, seek veterinary care immediately.”

The BC SPCA is patrolling the area and urges anyone with information to please call the BC SPCA Call Center at 1-855-622-7722 or the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611.