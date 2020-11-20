chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Writer’s Roundtable”, Season 2, Episode 10 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “Writer’s Roundtable”, Season 2, Episode 10.

The election hangover looms large on the Chilliwack Tonight! set as sponsors pull advertising because of the right wing skew the show has taken, potentially putting the program into some financial stress.

Rachel & Geoff try to bring things back on track by helpfully ‘suggesting’ they could be involved in Berris’ writing of the show…with a less than enthusiastic reaction.

Rachel interviews our wonderful musical guest, Chris Andres, with his new Rosewood Studio’s “Artist’s in Isolation, Vol. 2”, single, “A Thing or Two”! Support local artists and buy the music here!: https://rosewoodstudioproduction.band…

