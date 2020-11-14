Christmas Red Kettle Campaign – $150K Goal for Abbotsford/Mission

Abbotsford/Mission – The Salvation Army –Abbotsford will officially launch its 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign on Monday, November 23rd, its largest public fundraising drive of the year. The Salvation Army provides practical assistance in 400 communities across the country to vulnerable individuals at Christmastime and throughout the year. As the coronavirus continues to impact lives, it is expected that the need for support will continue to grow in the coming months.

“Folks will notice some changes this year, fewer kettle locations, 13 in Abbotsford and 5 in Mission, hosted by wonderful volunteers and paid workers, comments Kim Hissink, Fundraising Coordinator, “we are equipping everyone with PPE and adhering to local and provincial guidelines for social distancing.” “The traditional kettle kick-off event that is hosted by The Abbotsford Pilots will not take place this year, but we are getting creative and will be producing a short kick-off video that will be uploaded for everyone to enjoy”, continues Hissink. “The Angel Tree will once again be in Sevenoaks Shopping Centre from November 30th to December 14th – allowing the community to choose tags and shop for the wish list of local children.”

With a national $23 million fundraising goal, and a goal for Abbotsford/Mission of $150,000, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to provide practical assistance to thousands of individuals and families who have met with hard times. This year due to the coronavirus, more and more people are facing new financial challenges and frightening realities.

The campaign would not be possible without the support of numerous local corporate partners, including BC Liquor Stores, Canadian Tire, Costco, HighStreet Shopping Centre, London Drugs, Save-on-Foods, Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, Superstore and Walmart.

Beyond donating to The Salvation Army’s physical Christmas kettles, FilltheKettle.com, a Salvation Army mobile site, will enable donors to give through their mobile devices or computers. Users of FilltheKettle.com can also host their own online kettle and encourage their friends, family, neighbours and co-workers to donate to The Salvation Army.

Donations to the 2020 Christmas Campaign can also be made in person or via mail to The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope – 34081 Gladys Avenue, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2E8 or by calling 604.852.9305 Ext. 138.