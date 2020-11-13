chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Election Aftermath”, Season 2, Episode 9 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “Election Aftermath”, Season 2, Episode 9.

In the aftermath of the US election depending on what channel you’re watching, it is confusing actually understanding who won or if there even is a winner yet.

Watch Chilliwack Tonight! this week so you can be confused a bit more. PS, some sparkly performances this week!

Beyond our amazing thespians we are treated to a special interview with musician Geoff Moore followed with a screening of his very first single, “Bench Road”…off the amazing Artists In Isolation Volume 2, produced by Rosewood Studio & Production!

If you enjoy this song, or any others…please support local artists and download them here: https://rosewoodstudioproduction.band…

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

Special shout out to graphics guru John Barson!