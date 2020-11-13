chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 12, 2020 w/ MLA Elect Kelli Paddon (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 12, 2020 w/MLA elect Kelli Paddon.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

The Provincial Health Officer clamps down on social gatherings for two weeks during this pandemic

Elections BC release the final results from the mail-ins and the NDP comes out on top.

The COVID inspired rent freeze is extended.

AND

The COVID restrictions hit local sports and fitness quite hard.

Our special guests this week MLA elect Kelli Paddon!

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™