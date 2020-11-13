Chiefs Trade Valk to Trail Smoke Eaters

Chilliwack/Trail – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2002-D Garrett Valk to the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for future considerations. Valk was enjoying a strong start to his second BCHL campaign at the time of the move.

“Garrett was a big part of our team on and off the ice. He is a great kid, who was loved by all of his teammates and coaches. We definitely weren’t looking to move him, but we understand and appreciate his request in an effort to gain more of an opportunity to grow his game.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney before adding, “We wish Garrett and his family nothing but the best, and know he will quickly become an important player for Trail.”