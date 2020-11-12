MLA Elect Pam Alexis Formally Resigns as Mission Mayor- By-Election Planned for Spring 2021

Mission — The District of Mission announces the resignation of Pam Alexis from her role as Mayor. Alexis took a leave from her duties in October to run in the recent Provincial General Election in the Mission-Abbotsford riding, of which she was successful in winning.



Alexis was elected Mayor of Mission in 2018 after previously serving on Council from 2014-18.



She was a School Trustee on Mission’s Board of Education from 2005-11.



“It’s been a privilege to serve as mayor,” said Pam Alexis. “I am honoured to be able to continue to serve our community as your MLA. I look forward to advocating at the provincial level on behalf of both communities. Thank you for putting your trust in me.”



In the absence of an elected Mayor at this time, District Council will continue rotating through the Acting Mayor monthly schedule. The current Acting Mayor is Councillor Mark Davies and the Acting Mayor for December is Councillor Cal Crawford.

The full schedule is available on mission.ca. By-election planning is underway, and is tentatively set for spring 2021. Key dates and deadlines will be shared widely on mission.ca,as well as on the Elections BC website once they are available.

