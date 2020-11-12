CRTC Launches Public Consultation/Survey on its Commercial Radio Policy – You can Email or (YES) Fax!

Ottawa-Gatineau – The CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) is keen to hear from a wide range of Canadians about their radio listening habits, behaviours and views as part of its review of commercial radio.

In the Valley that includes Star FM, The Drive and Country 107. This does NOT include campus stations ie UFV’s CIVL-FM or the CBC.

This information will help the CRTC better understand how the radio industry can meet the needs and interests of Canadians in both official languages. It will also help the CRTC determine how best to update its regulations to ensure Canada’s commercial radio industry remains competitive in a digital environment.

You’re encouraged to share their opinions by completing an online survey by November 26, 2020

You can also submit their comments by February 1, 2021, using one of the following methods:

Fill out the online form writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2, or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

Yes we know, outside of doctors and lawyers, who uses fax?

All submissions will form part of this proceeding and will be added to the public record.