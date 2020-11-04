AbbyPD Execute Drug and Gun Search Warrant on 2500 Block of Magnolia Crescent

Abbotsford – On Tuesday night, Abbotsford Police Gang Crime Unit and Drug Enforcement Officers executed a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the 2500 blk of Magnolia Crescent. Drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, and a handgun were seized.

They were assisted by the Abbotsford Police Emergency Response Team and Patrol Division.

One man, aged 23, was arrested, but released pending further investigation and charge approval.

This file remains under investigation.

AbbyPD file 2020-40240