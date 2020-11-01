Chilliwack Remembrance Day Ceremonies will be a Closed Event and LIVE STREAMED to the Public, No Video For Agassiz (LINKS)

Chilliwack/Agassiz – Due to the current and ongoing Covid-19 Health and Safety regulations, both the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 280 Vedder Golden and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #4 Chilliwack B.C. Remembrance day ceremonies with be restricted.

Shawneen Edwards of the Chilliwack Legion, was testing Facebook live for their virtual coverage on Thursday afternoon (Oct 22) and gave FVN andf chillTV the heads up.

The services will be open only to essential personnel involved in running the service and invited guests. The Legion deeply regret that no one else will be permitted on the grounds during the service or inside Branch 4 or 280 following the service except essential personnel and invited guests, to a max. of 50 people.

After 1 pm, you can visit the cenotaph to pay your respects and lay your poppy or your wreath, but please, follow safe social distancing guidelines – let’s continue to keep each other safe.

While organizers must discourage in-person participation from 6 am to 1 pm, they invite you to watch a live streaming of the service beginning at approximately 10:35AM on Wed. November 11th, 2020 on the respective Facebook pages at:

Vedder – https://www.facebook.com/rcl280

Chilliwack – https://www.facebook.com/RCL4ChilliwackBC

In Agassiz, from the Facebook page: Life in Agassiz

There has been a bit of confusion about how Remembrance Day Ceremonies will be carried out this year. So, to clarify, this is what we will be doing.

There will be no parade and no service at the high school. The wreaths will be placed at the Cenotaph by Legion members in advance of the ceremony. At the Cenotaph there will be a color guard and a piper.

The Branch 32 president will make a short speech and recognize all the wreath donors. There will be a Remembrance service as usual. We will also place a wreath to celebrate the Liberation of Holland. The public will NOT be encouraged to attend. However, if they choose to watch from a distance they will be asked to wear a mask and stand at a safe distance apart.Poppy boxes will be in stores, restaurants and local businesses. We have a few volunteers who will be selling poppies and pins in the community.

Legion members and veterans only may come to the Legion after the service. We will not be able to accommodate any guests because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Respectfully, Peggy Arndt – Poppy Chair – Agassiz