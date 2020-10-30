Escapee from Mission Institution – Minimum Security Unit – Serving Time for First Degree Murder

Mission – On Thursday evening (October 29, 2020 during the 10PM count in) the minimum security unit at Mission institution, staff members discovered that Roderick Muchikekwanape was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Mission detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Roderick Muchikekwanape is 41 years old, measures 6’ in height and weighs 217 lbs. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of life for first degree murder.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Muchikekwanape is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.