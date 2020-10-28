UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire – Arson at Charles Street Home – GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning (3AM), 40 firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a structure fire in the 9200 block of Charles Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a two storey residential house with the back porch fully involved. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and entered the house to confirm the location of the occupants and ensure the fire was extinguished. Smoke and water damage was mainly confined to the main floor.

Fortunately, the family of five had safely evacuated the house. Emergency Support Services was contacted to provide emergency shelter for the family.

No one was hurt.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to assist the family, The link is here:

On October 25, 2020 Cathy Dick & her young family of 5 who live at 9205 Charles Street in Chilliwack woke up in the middle of the night to their house on fire. What appears to be an act of arson has turned this families world upside down. As the landlord, and a father of young children myself, I can only imagine what they are going through. I want to reach out to the community and ask for you to follow my lead and help this young family in any way that you can. Together, we can make a difference on these types of challenges, and I am asking that you join me in an effort to raise some money for this family to help them with food and shelter using the GO FUND ME campaign I have created with HomeLife for the Young Family.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca