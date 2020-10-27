UPDATE – 2020 CCS “I Care Campaign” – Goal is $110K for 7000 Residents – Three School Events This Week

Chilliwack – The CCS Chilliwack Community Services “I Care Campaign” for Chilliwack Community Services, is where they canvass the community for donations. Even during this time of the pandemic, people have been extremely generous.

In the first week, CCS received $14,000. The goal is $110,000 and this can be monitored weekly on the website www.comserv.bc.ca/i-care/ or on social media pages. 2020-ccs-i-care-campaign-goal-is-110k-for-7000-residentsThe 2020 I Care Campaign features some exciting school visits that are COVID friendly. – Chilliwack Community Services will be going to different elementary schools with Lil Joes Food truck and handing out hot dogs. The truck is sponsored by different local businesses. This is all being done to kick off thr 5th annual end of the year “I Care” campaign.

Mayor Ken Popove will be at a couple more of these events as well.

Oct 27 at Vedder Elementary

28 at High Road Academy

30 Robertson Elementary

FVN

CCS has been successful in the past 3 years to raise over $100,000 due to the community’s extreme generosity.

CCS serves close to 7000 Chilliwack residents a year.