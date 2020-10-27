It’s A Wonderful Breakfast – 3rd Anniversary from FV Health Care

Abbotsford – Its A Wonderful Breakfast Abbotsford is returning for the 3rd year in a truly unique way. The Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation (FVHCF) has partnered with White Spot to offer guests a safe drive thru experience. For $15, guests will receive a BC Sunny Start, (choice of crispy bacon or no bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled tomato and a fried egg with White Spot’s famous triple O sauce in a signature bun), as well as a delicious cup of coffee!

“Is there a better way to start off your morning than that while also supporting a great cause”? Asks Liz Harris Executive Director FVHCF. “Funds raised at this year’s breakfast will support the ER expansion at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital” she explained.

FVHCF is also hosting a Toy & Toiletry Drive at the breakfast. Guest will have the opportunity to say hello to Mr. Clause himself, as Santa will be onsite collecting the donated items. He will place them in his magic toy sack and will deliver to the hospital. Toys collected will go to the Pediatric Unit playrooms; making a child’s stay in the hospital a more pleasant experience. Toiletries and other comfort items collected will help fill the needs of the Fraser East mental health programs and other patients in need.

To the youth participating in mental health programs the small things count” said Harris. Nail polish, shaving kits, puzzles and other items can lift spirits and make a positive impact.

Its A Wonderful Breakfast is from 7:00am to 9:00am on December 10, 2020 at the White Spot on South Fraser Way. There is time slots which are limited to 30 cars per half an hour, so make sure you are on the NICE list and get you tickets early to ensure you get the time slot you want.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets please visit www.fvhcf.ca/event/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314 – Tickets are $15 each or $50 per carload of 4.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation continues to fund vital equipment and programs for the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.