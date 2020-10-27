BC Centre for Disease Control – Treat yo’ self to a safe Halloween

Vancouver – (BCCDC) – Treat yo’ self to a safe Halloween

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is urging all ghouls and goblins to keep safe this Halloween by following some basic COVID-19 safety tips when celebrating.

“This Halloween will look a little different but it can still be a safe and fun time as long as you use your COVID-sense,” said Dr. Eleni Galanis, physician epidemiologist with the BCCDC.

If you get an invitation for a big group party this year at Bly Manor or Hill House, it’s best to skip that invite. Instead, opt for a more intimate gathering by keeping it small, local and within your social group.

If you’re dressing up, you can also get extra creative this year by including a non-medical mask or face coverings as part of your costume. Costume masks should not be worn over non-medical masks or face coverings as that may make it difficult to breathe.

“For those who choose to trick-or-treat, follow public health guidelines to ensure you, your family, and your community stays safe,” added Galanis. “Try to keep things outdoors if you can and stay in your local neighbourhood, ensuring adequate space between you and others throughout the night. If the porch lights are off, respect the homeowner by staying away.”

Spook-tacular safety tips for trick-or-treaters

· Stay bright: Wear bright colours and/or utilize reflective tape, buttons and lights for costumes

· Clean hands frequently: Wash your hands before and after going trick-or-treating. Keep hand sanitizer with you if eating treats on the go. You don’t need to clean every treat.

· Check candy: Check the treats first and be wary of unsealed or broken wrappers. When in doubt, throw it out.

· Don’t crowd: Leave space between you and other groups. Be patient and wait for other groups to finish before taking your turn.

Fang-tastic ways to hand out candy safely

Find creative ways to distribute candy by using tongs, a baking sheet or making a candy slide to create more space when handing out candy. Hand out individually sealed, pre-packaged treats instead of offering a shared bowl.

Other top tips:

· Help make trick-or-treating more accessible to everyone by handing out treats from the bottom of your stairs or at your curb-side.

· If you can, stand outside your door to hand out treats so that children won’t need to touch the door or doorbell.

· If you’re unable to sit outside to hand out treats, clean and disinfect doorbells and knobs, handrails, and any other high touch surfaces.

· If you are decorating, avoid props that can cause coughing, such as smoke machines.

Last but not least, if you’re feeling sick or self-isolating, turn off your porch light and stay home.

Happy Howl-o-ween!

