UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Lose to T-Birds

Vancouver – UFV Women’s Soccer – Cascades fall to T-Birds on the road

The defending national champion UBC Thunderbirds got the best of the University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team on Saturday evening in Vancouver, earning a 5-1 exhibition decision.

“UBC is at the top of their game right now,” Cascades interim head coach Niko Marcina noted. “They’re extremely fit, extremely strong, and they move well off the ball. They’re the national champions, and it’s easy to see why. They’ve very bought into a specific style of play, and it’s very tough to play against.

“Our girls battled, and they’re still learning a brand-new system. They’re invested in the process, and it’s going to take time. They understand that, and it’ll come.”

The Cascades’ lone goal came midway through the second half off an indirect free kick. Brittany Costa tapped a short pass to Simi Lehal, and she blasted home an outstanding strike from 30 yards.

That made the score 4-1, and the T-Birds would add one more to round out the scoring.

Marcina saw several positive signs for his squad, beginning with the dynamic play of Lehal off the bench in the second half. Sophomore goalkeeper Brooklyn Ivey also came on after the break and excelled, making several sparkling stops. Fourth-year forward Sarah Parker also earned plaudits for her tireless 90-minute effort.

“I was really impressed with Brooklyn, and her teammates were as well,” Marcina said. “And Sarah has matured a lot as a player over the last few weeks, and we saw it tonight.”

Up next, the Cascades face the Trinity Western Spartans on the road on Saturday, Oct. 31.