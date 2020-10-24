Trans Mountain – Hope Construction Updates

Hope/Burnaby/Fraser Valley/Calgary – The Trans Mountain pipeline construction continues with construction updates:

Find out more on the interactive map

Coquihalla Summit to Popkum Right-Of-Way Preparation

*Work at this site is currently underway.

Preparatory activities will commence in a series of phases along the existing pipeline right-of-way, including surveying, flagging and staking as well as location of utilities.

Popkum Construction Office and Yard

*This site may be occupied as early as October, pending all permits and approvals

This temporary infrastructure site, located on the Popkum Indian Reserve No. 1, is being developed and is owned by the Popkum First Nation. If approved by the CER, this site would be used for office facilities, a construction yard for storage of equipment, pipe, and other construction material during construction of the Expansion Project in the Coquihalla-Hope region.

Corbett Creek Bridge Replacement

*Work is anticipated to begin as soon as October 25, 2020. Timeline is subject to change.

The Corbett Creek Bridge is being removed to allow for the safe construction of a new steel bridge. There will be no access across the Coquihalla River beginning October 25 until the end of November. Please plan accordingly.

Laidlaw Road Stockpile Site

*Work at this site is currently underway.

This site may be used for the delivery and storage of construction materials and equipment, including stockpiling and staging of pipe; installation of temporary office buildings or trailers to support construction crews building the pipeline and associated facilities; transportation of materials and equipment to and from the site.

Ohamil Camp Community

The proposed Ohamil Camp Community, located on Ohamil Reserve No. 1, will house approximately 350 people working on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Trans Mountain has submitted an application to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) regarding occupancy of the Ohamil Camp Community. A decision is anticipated in late September or October 2020.