Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election – Fraser Valley

Don Lehn October 24, 2020
Fraser Valley (Elections BC) –
The list below is the final list of candidates for the Fraser Valley.
Your electoral district is shown on the certification envelope included in your vote-by-mail package. If you need help finding your electoral district or candidates, phone Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.
Search for confirmed candidates in your electoral district below. You can also find the
full list of candidates here (Excel).
Abbotsford South Bruce Banman BC Liberal Party Aird Flavelle BC Green Party Inder Johal BC NDP Laura-Lynn Thompson Christian Heritage Party of B.C. Abbotsford West Michael de Jong BC Liberal Party Kevin Eastwood BC Green Party Sukhi Gill B.C. Vision Michael Henshall Conservative Preet Rai BC NDP Abbotsford-Mission Aeriol Alderking Christian Heritage Party of B.C. Pam Alexis BC NDP Stephen Fowler BC Green Party Simon Gibson BC Liberal Party Trevor Hamilton Conservative
Chilliwack Josue Anderson Independent Andrew Coombes Libertarian Tim Cooper BC Green Party Dan Coulter BC NDP Diane Janzen Conservative John Martin BC Liberal Party Chilliwack-Kent Eli Gagne Libertarian Jeff Hammersmark BC Green Party Jason Lum Independent Kelli Paddon BC NDP Laurie Throness Independent
Fraser-Nicola Dennis Adamson Independent Mike Bhangu Independent Aaron Sumexheltza BC NDP Jackie Tegart BC Liberal Party Jonah Timms BC Green Party
Langley Shelly Jan Conservative Bill Masse BC Green Party Andrew Mercier BC NDP Mary Polak BC Liberal Party Langley East Megan Dykeman BC NDP Alex Joehl Libertarian Margaret Kunst BC Liberal Party Tara Reeve Independent Ryan Warawa Conservative Cheryl Wiens BC Green Party Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith BC NDP Chelsa Meadus BC Liberal Party Matt Trenholm BC Green Party Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Cheryl Ashlie BC Liberal Party Lisa Beare BC NDP
