Friday Snow at Lower Levels In Fraser Valley – Coquihalla Closed at Larson Hill TFN

Fraser Valley – Ugggh. The “S” Word.

Early season wet snow over higher terrain is happening on Friday morning as a modified Arctic airmass arrives on the coast. Below seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend.

A low pressure system will pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. The onset of precipitation combined with falling temperatures will bring a risk of wet snow to neighbourhoods and roadways above 300 m.

The system will move out of the region Friday evening but a cold airmass settling in behind will ensure temperatures remain 5 to 8 degrees below seasonal normals.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla Highway is CLOSED in both directions from #MerrittBC to #HopeBC due to spun out commercial vehicles on Larson Hill. Please use an alternate route. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 23, 2020

Fri 01:02: Special weather statement in effect: Fri 00:40 to Fri 13:14. https://t.co/XDI7Z66BXa pic.twitter.com/dKm0uwtKUq — WX Chilliwack (@ww_chilliwack) October 23, 2020