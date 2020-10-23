Harrison Festival Artisan Market – Thursday, November 26 – Sunday, November 29

Posted By: Don Lehn October 23, 2020

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society decided to do an Artisan Market. A virtual artisan market that is! Thursday, Nov 26th- Sunday, Nov 29th.

The 2020 Harrison Festival of the Arts was unfortunately cancelled due to Covid-19. Subsequently, the annual September Craft Market was also cancelled.

Email were sent out to many different BC artists and the response so far has been great! If you are a local artisan or local to Harrison small business that would like to join in, the more the merrier!

Website info can be found here.

