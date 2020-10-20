Chilliwack MP Launches Call for Local Photographs for 2021 Annual Calendar (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Ottawa – Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, will be featuring photographs taken by constituents in his 2021 Annual Constituency Calendar.

Back by popular demand, thirteen different photographs will be featured in MP Strahl’s full-colour calendar, which will be delivered to every household across the constituency.

We live in one of the most beautiful ridings in Canada,” stated MP Strahl. “This is one of my favourite projects I do every year, so once again I’m asking for your help in sharing the best parts of Chilliwack—Hope through the amazing pictures you capture.”

“Whether you are a hobbyist or a pro photographer, share your best photos of home for a chance to be featured.”

Those interested in this opportunity are asked to submit their high quality, digital landscape photographs to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca including their first and last name and the location(s) taken. Each person may submit up to three photographs for consideration.

To learn more, watch the video on MP Strahl’s Facebook page.

The deadline to submit photographs is Monday, November 9.