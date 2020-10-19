Chilliwack RCMP Scam Warning – They Don’t Ask For Money

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP have put out an alert to a particularly concerning phone and internet scam that has recently surfaced in our community. The Chilliwack RCMP has received recent reports of a police impersonation scam in which fraudsters “spoof” the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line by using software which allows them to change their display name and phone number so that it appears to be coming from the Chilliwack RCMP. In some cases, these fraudsters impersonate local police officers by name. Unknowing callers may think that they are receiving a call from the RCMP and this is not the case.

There are many types of scam phone calls in which fraudsters attempt to pass themselves off as someone in authority, such as a police officer or an employee of a financial institution, business or government agency including the Canada Revenue Agency.

The Chilliwack RCMP want the public to know that they do NOT solicit personal information about bank accounts or SIN numbers by phone; nor do they require individuals to withdraw money and convert it to Bitcoin. The RCMP will never ask you to withdraw funds from your bank account.

If you have reason to question the legitimacy of a call from someone claiming to be the RCMP, a financial institution or another government agency, hang up and call the organization yourself by using publicly accessible contact information. When in doubt, hang up immediately.

Chilliwack residents are encouraged to report this or any other fraud to the Chilliwack RCMP (604)-792-4611 and to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online athttps://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm at 1-888-495-8501.