Cultus Lake Book Project to Aid Food Bank

Cultus Lake – Photographer Ted Sauriol is a fairly recent new resident of Cultus Lake. Well sort of. Its been 14 months now since he and his wife have moved there. Ted retired last year. He was very involved with the Chilliwack Salvation Army and the move to the new location for the Salvation Army Thrift Store near AD Rundle School.

After falling in love with the beauty of this community, it seems as he is taking photographs no matter where he goes in Cultus Lake.

Ted has started on a project which is a coffee table photo book of Cultus Lake ( and surrounding area in Columbia Valley). The plan is to try to do a beautiful hardcover book with at least 50 photos that will take your breath away.

The plan so far is to have a fundraising page put together in the New Year to fund this book. All proceeds and earnings of this book will be donated to the Salvation Army Chilliwack Food Bank.

A website has been set up and can be found here.

All photos Courtesy Ted Sauriol

