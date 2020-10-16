chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Candace Bernier”, Season 2 Episode 2 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Candace Bernier”, Season 2 Episode 2

Trish & Jenny broach a very serious topic this week, human trafficking with their guest, Candace Bernier who describes her painful experiences as a child victim.

If you are a victim of trafficking or other crimes, or know someone who is, https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/ju…

Watch the Toronto Crime Stoppers Video here: https://youtu.be/eWB4-NwCceE

Utterly Uncorked this week features the Mission Hill Winery with Reserve Merlot 2017 the subject of ‘uncorking’. https://www.missionhillwinery.com/

For Treasure Trails, the ladies visit the Hillkeep Regional Park Loop

