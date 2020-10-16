AbbyPD Have Three In Custody After Bear Spray/Robbery on Sumas Way – Car Chase Ended in Chilliwack

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – On Monday October 5, 2020 (@7:20PM), Abbotsford Police responded to a report of a robbery at a retail store located at 1335 Sumas Way. Witnesses advised that two females stole multiple items from the store, and as they exited, one of the females bear-sprayed an employee.

The suspects were picked up by a male driving a black Mercedes. The vehicle, which fled the area prior to police arrival, was identified as having been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction on September 29. A short time later, Patrol officers located the vehicle parked at a residence on King Road.

The vehicle was subsequently observed leaving the residence, and with the assistance of the RCMP Air 1 helicopter, the vehicle was followed as it travelled towards Chilliwack.

A spike belt was deployed; subsequently the occupants were observed throwing garbage bags from the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually drove off the road in the 41900 block of Yale Road in Chilliwack. The combined efforts of Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, RCMP Air 1 helicopter, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit officers and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service resulted in three suspects being taken into custody. One male was transported to hospital for medical treatment as a result of a police service dog bite.

All three suspects remain in police custody.

A 36-year-old male resident of Surrey is facing recommended charges of:

– Robbery contrary to section 344 of the Criminal Code;

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code;

– Driving While Prohibited contrary to section 320.18 of the Criminal Code;

– Driving While Prohibited contrary to section 95 of the Motor Vehicle Act;

– Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (4 counts); and

– Resisting Arrest contrary to section 129 of the Criminal Code.

A 27-year-old female resident of Abbotsford facing recommended charges of:

– Robbery contrary to section 344 of the Criminal Code;

– Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code;

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code;

– Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code;

– Flight from Peace Officer contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code; and

– Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (2 counts).

A 39-year-old female resident of Langley is facing recommended charges of:

– Robbery contrary to section 344 of the Criminal Code.

The garbage bags seen thrown from the suspect vehicle were recovered and were found to contain the stolen items from the earlier robbery.