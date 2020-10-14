ShakeOut BC – Thursday, October 15

Fraser Valley – On Thursday morning, October 15 at 10:15AM, millions of people worldwide will practice how to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.

Organizers want every person who works, lives, and plays in Chilliwack to participate in the drill. You can register just your family or your school, business, or organization. The best way to ShakeOut BC is to personalize the experience. If you will be at work at 10:15 a.m. on October 15, 2020, have your entire office practice what they would do in an earthquake. If you are at school, have your class participate in the drill. Make a plan with your family. Designate an out-of-province contact. Imagine a real earthquake and how you would actually react to it!

Check out www.shakeoutbc.ca/register and register to participate.

Please contact your local Emergency Management Program to find out ShakeOut BC news and events in Chilliwack at 604.793.2730.