Girl Guide On Line Cookie Finder

Toronto/Vancouver – Traditionally in the spring and fall, Girl Guides of Canada hold their cookie sales as part of their fundraising. This effected unit meetings, sleepovers, camps, cookie selling, travel, trainings, Trefoil Guild / Link activities, or any other in-person Girl Guide activities during this period.

When face to face sales halted in April of this year, food retailers like Superstore, Save On and Fresh Co. picked up the slack.

The pandemic has not eased and Girl Guides of Canada are using on line shopping as their tool to get the cookies to you.

Cookie sale events are a safe way for girls to sell cookies in their communities and a convenient way for you to buy them and show your support for Girl Greatness. Selling cookies teaches girls important, entrepreneurial skills including goal setting, marketing, money management, customer service and more. Here’s how to buy our delicious cookies:

Cookie Finder Map

Girl Guides sell cookies at scheduled group events in your community during our spring (April-June) and fall (Sept-Nov) campaigns. Check out the interactive Cookie Finder Map to find out where to buy cookies in a location near you.

Contact Your Local Girl Guides Office

Looking for cookies and can’t find a selling location near you on the Cookie Finder Map? Contact them for help in finding cookies near you.*

Where the Cookie Dough Goes

Find out where the money spent on a case of cookies goes in the cookie infographic!

*Cookies are available while quantities last.