TEDxAbbotsford 2020 – November 18 and 19 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx Abbotsford is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.
At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.
Register today and join on Nov 18-19.
Preliminary Program:
Nov 18 from 07.30pm – Mara Mennicken
– Jordan Eshpeter
– Digital Art Gallery
– Saint Soldier
– Satwinder Kaur Bains
– Breakout-rooms & Discussions
Nov 19 from 07.30pm – Jennie Moore
– Cindy Jardine
– Digital Art Gallery
– Tsandlia Van Ry
– Breakout-rooms & Discussions
