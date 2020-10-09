Clarification/Response to Group Expected to Tour Valley Liberal Ridings Ahead of Election Day

Fraser Valley – In a media release from the BC NDP, they said that the group ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action) is set to campaign in the communities of BC Liberal candidates Laurie Throness, John Martin, Mary Polak, and Margaret Kunst immediately before the election.



The release goes on to state that – ARPA’s “Defending Our Christian Legacy of Freedom” tour will stop in Langley on Friday, October 23rd and then in Chilliwack on election day. ARPA’s explicit mission is to influence government on issues like conversion therapy, LGBTQ+ rights, and abortion.

Current Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has been in the cross hairs of controversy over his association with a Christian based magazine and their stance of the LGBTQ community, anti-abortion and other issues.

FVN then reached out to ARPA for comment.

ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action) contacted media on Frday afternoon, responding to the NDP’s “misleading” statement:

The BC NDP issued a press release with a false and misleading statement. We have respectfully asked them to change it, but they have not yet responded to our request.

ARPA Canada believes that all human beings are created in the image of God and it is our desire to advocate for equal respect for everyone.

It is disappointing that the actions of the BC NDP in sending out this misleading statement have caused division.

ARPA Canada is a non-partisan advocacy group and while our organization does not make any efforts to elect MLAs from any of the provincial political parties, we do meet with them regularly. In recent years, the ARPA group in the Bulkley Valley has had encouraging and respectful meetings with Honourable Doug Donaldson. They continue to have a relationship of mutual respect with this NDP cabinet minister and current candidate. As well, ARPA staff have attended consultation sessions with Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix during the COVID pandemic.

The ability for citizens to present their concerns and their political perspectives is central to the healthy functioning of democracy. Politicians of all parties should also be encouraged to listen to the concerns of their constituents rather than being condemned for doing so.

ARPA Canada’s mission is to educate, equip and encourage Reformed Christians to political action. The staff, volunteers, and supporters of ARPA Canada work to build relationships with governments of all levels and all parties, including in British Columbia. We will continue to carry out this mission as we seek to bring the truth found in God’s Word to bear on public life in Canada.