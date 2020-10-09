AbbyPD Searching For Wanted Suspect – Richard Allen Trent for Death Threats, Assault,Threats Against an Animal

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit investigators are looking for Richard Allen TRENT, 49, who has a warrant of arrest for:

•Assault by choking (267 Criminal Code of Canada);

•Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (264.1(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada;

•Uttering threats against an animal (264.1(1)(c) Criminal Code of Canada.

TRENT is described as standing 6’2” tall and weighing 154 lbs. He has brown eyes and short grey hair (also balding).

If you have information about this file or the whereabouts of Richard Allen TRENT, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 9-1-1 or 604-859-5225. DO NOT approach TRENT.