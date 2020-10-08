UFV Alumni Association Launched Kindness Matters Awards – Nominations End November 30

Fraser Valley – A little kindness goes a long way, especially in these turbulent times.

UFV’s Alumni Association wants to recognize compassion, dedication, and positive contributions to society in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, the association has created the Kindness Matters awards, and invites the public to nominate UFV students or alumni who merit celebration.

There will be two cash awards of $500, to be conferred in December 2020.

Winners will be recognized for their contribution in one of three categories:

Advocacy champion

Positively championing a Canadian or global cause including the Black Lives Matter movement, Indigenous reconciliation, LGBTQIA2S+ awareness, and more.

Land stewardship

Positively impacting the environment through COVID-19. For example, protection or management of the natural environment through conservation and sustainable practices.

Kindness ambassador

Helping others adjust to the next normal of COVID-19, through promotion of wellness (emotional, mental, spiritual or physical wellbeing, including health initiatives).



“This has been a stressful and challenging year for everyone,” notes Alumni Association Chair Derek Froese. “We wanted to do something to celebrate those who are working to help others, advocating for social justice, and taking care of our environment.”

The nomination deadline is November 30, 2020.

To nominate a UFV student or alumnus for the Kindness Matters awards, visit https://alumni.ufv.ca/awards/kindness