UPDATE – AbbyPD Need Your Info on Theft of Blueberry Harvester

Abbotsford – Yes, who would be brazen enough to steal a blueberry harvester…

Abbotsford Police investigators are asking the public’s assistance to locate a blueberry harvester. Between September 30th and the morning of October 5th, 2020, a 2016 Oxbo 7420 blueberry harvester was stolen from a farm located in the 40000 block of North Parallel Road.

This blueberry harvester was driven off the property after the front gate was removed from its hinges. The harvester, worth $275,000, is approximately 20 feet tall and takes up most of a lane of traffic. It is made of metal and has yellow painted stairs and deck.

Yes, it’s kind of hard to miss.

As blueberry season ended in the middle of September, most of these harvesters have been stored for the season.

Anyone travelling on Highway 1 or Sumas Prairie who may have seen this machinery, or who has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2020-39848