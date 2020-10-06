Federal RCMP Locate Fort St. John Suspect in Abbotsford – Extensive Weapons Charges

Abbotsford/Fort St. John/Halifax – Federal RCMP investigators located a 48-year-old Fort St John man on Wednesday September 30, who was at large on an outstanding Warrant for his Arrest.

On September 30, 2020, members of the Federal RCMP Major Projects team arrested Darcy Peter BAILEY at a residence in the 31000 block of Old Yale Road in Abbotsford. BAILEY was known to the investigators to have an outstanding Warrant for his Arrest in relation to 65 charges, mainly weapons offences, issued out of Fort St John. Police were able to take BAILEY into custody without incident and presented him to Court later that day.

BAILEY is set to next appear on October 8, in the Fort St John Law Courts. Although sworn out of Fort St John, the charges are connected to a wider investigation stemming out of Halifax, NS.

“This arrest was one small aspect of the tremendous work our teams have done in support of our Federal counterparts in Halifax,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, Officer in Charge of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Major Projects team in BC.

BAILEY is also scheduled for sentencing in November for a conviction in Halifax Provincial Court in connection to drug importation charges. BAILEY’s co-accused in the matter, Matthew Ross LAMBERT, was convicted of the same offences and recently received a 16 year prison term for his role.