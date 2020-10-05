Merritt Woman Arrested at Hope Trans Mountain Site – Breach of Supreme Court Injunction

Hope/Merritt – On Wednesday morning, (@8:30AM September 30) Hope RCMP responded to a report of a woman who parked her vehicle in a manner that prevented Trans Mountain workers from conducting operations at a Trans Mountain worksite off Highway 5 near Falls Lake Road.

Private security staff on site informed the woman that her actions constituted a breach of a Supreme Court injunction and provided her a copy of the court order.

Upon police attendance, the woman refused to leave and was arrested. The 47-year-old woman from Merritt was released from custody on scene.

RCMP are forwarding all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

FVN has reached out to Trans Mountain for comment.

