Merritt Woman Arrested at Hope Trans Mountain Site – Breach of Supreme Court Injunction

Hope/Merritt – On Wednesday morning, (@8:30AM September 30) Hope RCMP responded to a report of a woman who parked her vehicle in a manner that prevented Trans Mountain workers from conducting operations at a Trans Mountain worksite off Highway 5 near Falls Lake Road.
Private security staff on site informed the woman that her actions constituted a breach of a Supreme Court injunction and provided her a copy of the court order.
Upon police attendance, the woman refused to leave and was arrested. The 47-year-old woman from Merritt was released from custody on scene.
RCMP are forwarding all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.
FVN has reached out to Trans Mountain for comment.
