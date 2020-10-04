Maple Ridge (Susan Einarsson)- Our City Our Choice – telling the story of how when social justice activists and drug addicts flooded Maple Ridge and police and government stood by – the citizens took matters into their own hands to save their town.
Related Articles
Temporary OD Prevention Sites Set Up In Fraser Valley
Abbotsford Homeless Ruling Unconstitutional – Homeless Can Camp In Parks
Four Fraser Valley Communities Receiving Age-Friendly Grants To Support Seniors
Maple Ridge Hosting 2020 BC Summer Games
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Op/Ed – Our City, Our Choice – Maple Ridge Homeless, Addicts, Frustrated Residents + “Rigilanties”"