Op/Ed – Our City, Our Choice – Maple Ridge Homeless, Addicts, Frustrated Residents + “Rigilanties”

TOPICS:
From "Our City Our Choice"

Posted By: Don Lehn October 4, 2020

Maple Ridge (Susan Einarsson)- Our City Our Choice – telling the story of how when social justice activists and drug addicts flooded Maple Ridge and police and government stood by – the citizens took matters into their own hands to save their town.

From “Our City Our Choice”
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Op/Ed – Our City, Our Choice – Maple Ridge Homeless, Addicts, Frustrated Residents + “Rigilanties”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.