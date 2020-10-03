UPDATE – Five Corners Chilliwack Paving Almost Complete – Traffic Flow Improving

Chilliwack – The traffic flow around Chilliwack’s Five Corners has shown a major improvement after overnight paving work from the past week. These pictures were taken around 11AM Saturday morning.

Social media comments (so far) from local merchants have been positive including: Mary Urquhart Lovely improvement to the downtown core Thank YOU City of Chilliwack – Algra Bros. Developments & Jakes Contracting LTD From: Mary’s on wellington https://www.facebook.com/Marysonwellington

Amber Price of the Book Man – Looking sharp! Grateful for all of these incredible improvements coming to Downtown Chilliwack!!