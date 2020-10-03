Near Drowning of Kayaker at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake (Instagram/Cultus Lake Fire Department)- Details are few coming from Cultus Lake Fire Department, however one kayaker is lucky to be alive.

cultuslakefiredepartment responded to a near drowning and luckily a bystander seen her flip the kayak and was able to drag her to shore . The extra concern is that the lake temperature has dropped in degrees so hyperthermia could have been a fatal concern as well.

Others on social media renewed the call for the department to have their own rescue boat.