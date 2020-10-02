chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar: “Emily Hamel”, Season 6, Episode 6 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 2, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar: “Emily Hamel”, Season 6, Episode 6

Production assistant Laurie James joins Nancy as cohost in an interview with Emily Hamel, actor, performer and business owner.

