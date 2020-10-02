chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Episode 1?” Season 2, Episode 3 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “Episode 1?” Season 2, Episode 3

In “Episode 1?”, (Episode 3, Season 2 to be clear), we see the return of Berris to the ‘Main Host’ seat with a number of questions regarding his disappearance, and the as yet to be located “Mary” of the Mancy Detective & Advice Agency.

Rachel has some ‘tummy issues’ and is unable to join Berris for the season’s return of ‘Wack Word, so a not-so-suitable replacement volunteers their services.

Nancy investigates a ‘body’ discovered at the Bailey land fill, connected possibly to Berris possibly being full of ‘hot air’.

Music guest is @Jay Gavin, who’s hilarious interview is only topped by his amazing new “Americountry” song, “Blood on the Radio”!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™