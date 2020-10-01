Winter Driving – Chains Are Mandatory Again – October 1 to April 30

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to March 31. For select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas, the date will be extended until April 30 to account for early-spring snowfall.



For a province-wide map of highways designated for winter tires, go to: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/traveller-information/seasonal/winter-driving/winter-tire-and-chain-up-routes