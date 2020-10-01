Chilliwack Cultural Centre Re-opens with Barney Bentall Concert – Saturday October 3- Limited Spaced Out Seating – Live Streamed Show

Chilliwack —The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is thrilled to be celebrating The Centre’s tenth anniversary on Saturday October 3 with a performance by Barney Bentall. For the past ten years, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has been the hub for the arts in Chilliwack, bringing not only performances, but art classes, and gallery exhibits, to showcase the different kinds of art that can be experienced. This celebration concert will also be live-streamed so that everyone can celebrate this milestone anniversary.

The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society continuously strives to provide the community with a place to be immersed in arts and culture. The Centre’s upcoming 2020-21 presentation season promises to continue with that goal while also maintaining new protocols in place to accommodate patron, volunteer, artist, and staff safety. Join us for the live-streamed anniversary show on October 3, as Barney Bentall celebrates The Centre’s ten years in Chilliwack with a fantastic performance that you will not want to miss!

You can experience the joys of live music again as The Centre welcomes back in audiences for the first time in six months. This first performance is one that the Society wants to share with all of you, as our success over the last ten years would not have been possible without the support of the community. Check the website for live-streaming information.

With a seven-show lineup for the fall, The Society will inspire the community with a wonderful selection that ranges from captivating magic performances, energetic circus performances and a diverse collection of music shows. Starting the season with the tenth-anniversary show will be Canadian icon, Barney Bentall. With his rugged and fiercely ambitious work, Bentall will start the season off in a truly unforgettable way.

The second show of the season will be Chris Funk; the Wonderist, one of the top headline magicians performing today. His refreshingly different style of magic has captivated audiences as he blends a world-class, Las Vegas-style magic show with side-splitting, sarcastic humour combined with live music. Recently moved to Chilliwack, this will be the first performance in Chilliwack by the world-renowned magician.

The Centre is also pleased to share the return of the Boomerang series. Boomerang Four will feature Ted Kim of Dear Father, as he brings new life to a contemporary blend of folk music. His beautifully haunting set won’t be the only one, as Kim will be inviting other talented local performers to join him in a night of live music that will have you smiling for weeks to come. Boomerang Five will feature Sarah Wills and another group of local performers.

Also returning is the gut-bustlingly hilarious Mike Delamont in God is a Scottish Drag Queen: Pandemic Edition. God, dressed in a floral power suit, comes down to skewer everything COVID related from hoarding toilet paper to hand sanitizer in an uproarious evening of pandemic comedy.

CircusWest will remind you how to fly high with Circus Luminous which will showcase their daring acrobatics, stunning aerials, and mesmerizing feats of balance that will astound and amaze. Through their daring acts of coordination and flight, the agile performers of CircusWest will take you on a spectacular adventure.

Finishing off the first half of the season will be the Bergmann Duo performing Back to the Bench, as Elizabeth and Marcel create a special atmosphere as they connect with you through the magic of music. Communicating with an audience and bringing joy and inspiration through piano, the world-renowned duo will share an experience that you do not want to miss.

All of these performances will be held under the current public healthy order and are limited to fifty patrons. Seating is spaced out with a maximum bubble size of six patrons, and all audience members must wear a mask. If you would like to know more about our enhanced operating protocol, you can view it on the Chilliwack Cultural Centre website.

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID19 world, The Society is working towards keeping pace and making sure that The Centre is functioning at the highest of safety protocols while also keeping the arts alive. Thank you for your continued trust and support of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. We look forward to welcoming you back!

For more information about dates and times, and to purchase tickets, contact the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).