Sardis Secondary School Video – I Wear A Mask For …. (VIDEO)

Sardis Secondary/YouTube

Posted By: Don Lehn September 30, 2020

Sardis – Posted to YouTube, Sardis Secondary students share who they wear a mask for in order to keep their loved ones, friends and families safe.

