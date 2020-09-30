Permanent Big Bar Fish Ladder A Serious Option on the Fraser

Big Bar/Lillooett – Serious decisions are coming at the Big bar landslide, where in 2019, a major slide caused migration probelms for salmon on the Fraser. Blasting and a Whooshh fish ladder were installed since then.
Spring Migration has to be a concern now and what to do. Spend the money on more blasting, or make the fish ladder a permanent fixture.
In their September 29 technical update, DFO posed those questions ( a decision has yet to be made).
To date:
Approximately:
•151,000 salmon -detected 40 km upstream of the slide site
•8,270 salmon -transported over the slide using the Whooshh™
•870 salmon -radio tagged
•414 sockeye and 118 chinook -collected to support emergency conservation enhancement efforts
