Permanent Big Bar Fish Ladder A Serious Option on the Fraser

Big Bar/Lillooett – Serious decisions are coming at the Big bar landslide, where in 2019, a major slide caused migration probelms for salmon on the Fraser. Blasting and a Whooshh fish ladder were installed since then.

Spring Migration has to be a concern now and what to do. Spend the money on more blasting, or make the fish ladder a permanent fixture.

In their September 29 technical update, DFO posed those questions ( a decision has yet to be made).

To date:

Approximately:

•151,000 salmon -detected 40 km upstream of the slide site

•8,270 salmon -transported over the slide using the Whooshh™

•870 salmon -radio tagged

•414 sockeye and 118 chinook -collected to support emergency conservation enhancement efforts

DFO